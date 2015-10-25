Loading…
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite 1g Lemon Skunk - Sativa

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Lemon Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!