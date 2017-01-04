Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Kaboom - Hybrid
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Kaboom effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
