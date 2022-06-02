About this product
flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
About this brand
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
CDPH-10001355