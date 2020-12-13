Select Elite Live .5g Grape Diamonds - Hybrid
About this product
This Hybrid, Grape Diamons oil, has a 75% concentration in a 0.5g vape cartridge. Inhalation is a fast-acting method of administration, with a typical onset of effect within 90 seconds. Vaporization delivers cannabinoids in a manner that can be easily titrated to the desired result.
The average dose for this product is 5mg, two times per day. Cost is based on average dosing for this product 30-day supply is $39, 50-day supply is $65, and a 70-day supply is $91. Patients must consult a certified physician to obtain the dose that works best based on their medical condition. 30, 50, 70-day supply cost is based on average doses and may not apply to all patients.
-------
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states). Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355
About this strain
Grape Diamonds, also known as "Grape Diamond," is a hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Memberberry. The effects of Grape Diamonds are more calming than energizing. Consumers say this strain offers a quick-hitting high that feels buzzy like a sativa before eventually giving way to physical tingles and relaxation. Grape Diamonds is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out a loud grape flavor and aroma followed by notes of skunky sugar, grapefruit, and diesel upon exhale. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Grape Diamonds to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and migraines. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense nugs with dark purple foliage and dark orange hairs. Grape Diamonds has an average flowering time of 63 days and produces an average yield. This strain was originally bred by Ethos Genetics.
Grape Diamonds effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
------------
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355