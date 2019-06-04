Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado’s Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.
