ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Member Berry
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Member Berry
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 103 reviews

Member Berry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 103 reviews

Member Berry

Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado’s Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.

Effects

Show all

72 people reported 285 effects
Relaxed 41%
Euphoric 34%
Happy 33%
Uplifted 25%
Creative 18%
Depression 19%
Stress 19%
Anxiety 16%
Pain 12%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

103

Show all

Avatar for BinxyMinxy
Member since 2019
Y'all im def going to member this berry...damn I just had the best sex of my life on this strain. it made me happy and creative and focused but yet euphoric...plus the body tingle is amazing...all of my senses feel super heightened like with music and touch and feel and sexually I'm so naughty and f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for IcewindTom
Member since 2018
Very good for lack of appetite. I get the munchies like crazy. Nice relaxing buzz, but not sleepy. No anxiousness or paranoia. Tastes spicy and citrus grapefruit. I am vaping the G Pen Cart from MUV Dispensary in Florida.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MistressSweetKill
Member since 2018
I LOVE “Member Berry” I have the flower & the THC oil of it and it tastes SOOO good. You can taste the mild fruity berry flavor on both the flower & oil/CBD & its YUMMY!😋👄👅💨💨 One of my favs.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Devilsman
Member since 2019
My first time trying it from the G pen from MÜV. I have to say it’s very relaxing, but I didn’t get sleepy. It gave me an appetite right away, and I completely forgot about my back pain. I’d give it six stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mr_Limonene
Member since 2018
Got this at Truelieve as TruFlower pods. Buds smell of berries with a background hint of diesel which are bright green and speckled with purple. Smoke is smooth and tastes of blueberry muffins/cobbler. So tasty! High is very pleasant and long lasting. A little bit of energy to start then mellows out...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Member Berry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Member Berry nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunkberry
parent
Strain
Member Berry
Strain child
Grape Diamonds
child

Products with Member Berry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Member Berry nearby.

Most popular in