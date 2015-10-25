About this product
About this strain
Space Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
435 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!