About this product
White Widow Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Spliff Seeds: White Widow 60% Indica dominant Genotype: Brazilian Sativa x South Indian x NL Special, sweet sour aroma, and flavor with hints of Blueberries, short and stocky plant dripping in resin, ultra fast; seed to yield 10 to 11 weeks, body stoned and psycho-active high, potential THC level high.
A Brazilian and South Indian cross with a high level of THC and a decent CBD level. We selected a special, ultra white pheno covered in resin and crossed her with our Northern Lights Special to shorten its height, beef up production and make her a real indica stoner. The result; a THC monster creating bulging, massive buds in 8 weeks of flowering, from seed to yield will take approximately 10 weeks, making it a very fast finishing strain, suitable on all mediums.
She is a slow starter; however, The White Widow will surface after 5 to 6 days. Therefore, she is slightly slower than for instance our Bubble gun, but this makes for a shorter, stockier plant. She is a very white variety and a big yielder. Our most commercial variety, together with the bubble gun, she will stay low, 20 to 30 inches. Her structure looks a lot like the original K2. We recommend 2 to 3 weeks vegetative period or if you want to maximize the number of plants on a one square meter. Putting her under a 12/12 schedule will make the plants even more compact.
Widow has a sweet and sour taste and a spicy and later a sweet aftertaste, that typical sour Indica smell! She is a real Indica stoner. Her high is typical Indica; body stoned sensation, very powerful stoned high, medicinal value: insomnia, muscle pain, joint pain and lumbar pain.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 60% Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: October
Indoor Height: 0.40 to 0.80m
Outdoor Height: 1.50m
Indoor Yield: 500 to 600g/m2
Outdoor Yield: 450g/plant
Growing Difficulty: Medium
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,016 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
