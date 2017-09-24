Shannon's Best Buds
Captain's Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
A favorite Indica hybrid founded by our flower father's in Maine is known for it's balance of calming the body, easing pain and keeping your mind focused. Delicious citrus, sweet, sour and berry flavors.
Captain's Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!