Shannon's Best Buds
Gelonade Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
A mix of "Larry Bird", aka Gelato and Lemon Tree, this Cannabis Cup Winner is a popular hit! Sativa heavy, it will give you the motivation you need to get through the day!
Gelonade effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
23% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!