Shelby County Community Services
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
28 products
Rick Simpson Oil
2:1 Dance World RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 263%
CBD 467%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Sweet Pea CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3.25%
CBD 68.07%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Peppermint Kush CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 85.04%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Blackberry OG RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 68.2%
CBD 0%
Solvent
LA Cheese CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 73%
CBD 0.01%
Rick Simpson Oil
9 Pound Hammer RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 77.6%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cuvee CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Blackberry OG CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 85.847%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Euphurkle RSO Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 43%
CBD 670%
Rick Simpson Oil
Chocolate Mint OG RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.03%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Shangri-La CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Cuvee RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.43%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chocolate Mint OG CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Cuvee RSO 0.5g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 767%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Best Friend OG CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.86%
CBD 0%
Solvent
9 Pound Hammer CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 74.376%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Hurkle Distillate Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 36.38%
CBD 40.34%
Solvent
Sweet Relief CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3.28%
CBD 66%
Rick Simpson Oil
Peppermint Kush RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 81.32%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Blue Shark RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 700%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Best Friend OG RSO Syringe 1000mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Pink Lemonade CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 31.85%
CBD 42.03%
Rick Simpson Oil
Galactic Jack RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 80.42%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Sweet Pea RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3%
CBD 77%
1
2
Home
Brands
Shelby County Community Services
Catalog
Concentrates