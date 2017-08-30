Silver State Trading
Sonic Screwdriver - Jelly
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Sonic Screwdriver effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
52% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!