Northern Lights
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
This medium-potency indica produces a very relaxing high that will melt your stress and worries away, yet still leave you functional. A flavorful and aromatic strain, Northern Lights offers a dreamy and magical high often described as euphoric, happy, mellow, chill, silly, or content. You’ll enjoy the sweet, earthy, piney aromas provided by the beefy buds. This is an indica, so its best for afternoon and evening activities such as cooking, hanging out with friends, and dreaming about your life goals.
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
