This medium-potency indica produces a very relaxing high that will melt your stress and worries away, yet still leave you functional. A flavorful and aromatic strain, Northern Lights offers a dreamy and magical high often described as euphoric, happy, mellow, chill, silly, or content. You’ll enjoy the sweet, earthy, piney aromas provided by the beefy buds. This is an indica, so its best for afternoon and evening activities such as cooking, hanging out with friends, and dreaming about your life goals.