About this product
Our king size pre-filled cones are packed with a full gram of the finest smokable hemp flower available. These giant cones contain premium flower only, with no shake, trim or fillers and less than 0.3% THC.
Choose from several different high CBD and CBG strains.
Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.
White Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
