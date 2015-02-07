Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes
Available Strains:
Ancient Lime
Blueberry Muffin
Cookies
Critical Kush
Gorilla Glue
Forbidden Fruit
Jack Herer
OG Kush
Pineapple Express
Runtz
Wedding Cake
Zkz
Pineapple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
