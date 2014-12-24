Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Purple Suver Haze is a unique hemp flower strain with a strong, intoxicating terpene profile. It exhibits dark forest green buds with a sweet aroma similar to tropical fruit, and it boasts an astonishing 18.4% CBD content.
I addition to the intense flavor that stands out among other high CBD strains, the flowers are well-cured, dense and seedless.
Purple Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
782 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
