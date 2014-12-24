Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Purple Haze

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Purple Suver Haze is a unique hemp flower strain with a strong, intoxicating terpene profile. It exhibits dark forest green buds with a sweet aroma similar to tropical fruit, and it boasts an astonishing 18.4% CBD content.

I addition to the intense flavor that stands out among other high CBD strains, the flowers are well-cured, dense and seedless.

Purple Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
782 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!