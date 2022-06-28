About this product
10mg of Delta 9 THC!
Looking for a tasty Full Spectrum Hemp Gummy? Our Max Compliance Delta 9 Gummies are specially formulated with high Delta 9 THC potency without exceeding the Federal Legal Limit. Each of these fruity and flavorful gummies contains around 5mg CBG and 10mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, even with this amount of THC, it still falls below the .3% Federal Limit per total weight. These CBD Gummy’s can have a euphoric affect, promote calmness, sleep, and help with pain. 3rd Party Lab tested for potency, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides.
- Lab Tested Delta 9 THC
- 10mg Delta 9 THC Per Gummy
- 100mg Delta 9 THC Per Bag (10 Gummies)
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Organic, Non-GMO ingredients
- Mixed Fruit Flavor
NOTE: Due to extreme heat we advise you do not order this if you live in warm climate!
Alternatively you can order our Delta 8 Gummies which are made from pectin and not gelatin and will not melt as easily.