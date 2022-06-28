NO LICENSE NEEDED!

10mg of Delta 9 THC!



Looking for a tasty Full Spectrum Hemp Gummy? Our Max Compliance Delta 9 Gummies are specially formulated with high Delta 9 THC potency without exceeding the Federal Legal Limit. Each of these fruity and flavorful gummies contains around 5mg CBG and 10mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, even with this amount of THC, it still falls below the .3% Federal Limit per total weight. These CBD Gummy’s can have a euphoric affect, promote calmness, sleep, and help with pain. 3rd Party Lab tested for potency, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides.



- Lab Tested Delta 9 THC

- 10mg Delta 9 THC Per Gummy

- 100mg Delta 9 THC Per Bag (10 Gummies)

- 100% Natural Ingredients

- Organic, Non-GMO ingredients

- Mixed Fruit Flavor



NOTE: Due to extreme heat we advise you do not order this if you live in warm climate!

Alternatively you can order our Delta 8 Gummies which are made from pectin and not gelatin and will not melt as easily.