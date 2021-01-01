Loading…
Sir Hemp Co.

High Potency THC Free Hemp CBD Isolate Extract 3600mg

Crafted Isolate containing CBD & CBDV. Our extract bottles are (1 oz) 30 mL with 3600 mg of CBD in each bottle. Our serving sizes are marked conveniently on the dropper.

Each marker is at:
.25mL (30 mg )
.50mL (60 mg)
.75mL (90 mg)
1 mL (120 mg)

Our bottles are designed to last you 2- 4 months depending on dosage taken. Our price per mg averages around $0.03 to $0.04 per mg. Making it one of the highest quality and most affordable option available. Effectively costing approximately $30-$40 per month of usage per bottle. Free Priority Shipping.
