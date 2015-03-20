About this strain
Dream Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
