Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa-dominant Harlequin and an indica-dominant Querkle. This strain possesses a CBD:THC ratio close to 1:1, making it a cherished medicinal strain that may be perfect for providing relief for a wide variety of conditions. Hurkle boasts a mellow, sweet grape flavor with a musky, earthy akin to a cup of espresso. The aroma of this strain’s large dense buds is like a freshly brewed mocha coffee with a spicy grape infusion.
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
7% | medium-low
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.