Vroom vroom, baby! Biker Kush is classic California kind, like driving up along the Pacific on California 1. Notes of pine & citrus wafting off the side of the highway as you blaze up the coast on your chopper, earth & flora linger on a kushy exhale that leaves you tingling behind the eyes & slipping into the comfortable golden state of relaxation, similar to classic OG profiles. Don’t let the zest and spice of this profile fool you, Biker Kush is heavy-hitting and leaves one feeling rested & calmed; limonene helps soothe anxiety & insomnia, and helps keep you even-keeled. Biker Kush is your next road trip companion.



