Lucifer OG by Karma Genetics is the devilish offspring of a Hell’s OG mother and a backcrossed SFV OG Kush male. Emitting the classic kush aroma of pine and forest floor, this strain tends to grow larger than its parents and offers an ample, resinous harvest after its 9 to 11 week flowering time. Lucifer OG’s mid-level euphoria helps dissolve stress while its compounding physical relaxation helps mitigate minor aches and pains.
