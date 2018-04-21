ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lucifer OG by Karma Genetics is the devilish offspring of a Hell’s OG mother and a backcrossed SFV OG Kush male. Emitting the classic kush aroma of pine and forest floor, this strain tends to grow larger than its parents and offers an ample, resinous harvest after its 9 to 11 week flowering time. Lucifer OG’s mid-level euphoria helps dissolve stress while its compounding physical relaxation helps mitigate minor aches and pains.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

KinggLevyy
Member since 2016
This got me pretty dam high, gotta give it credit. It did make me a bit paranoid and I’m not normally the paranoid type.
feelings
Euphoric
Nigato
Member since 2018
It got me really really fucked, I saw weird spinning things and I saw faint trail lines and At one point I lost feeling in my legs, I thought It was never gonna end because it only lasted about 2 hours but it felt like a hole day, but it was good shit
feelings
EuphoricHungryTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Strain
Lucifer OG
Strain child
Biker Kush
child

