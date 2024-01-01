Jungle Pie

by Six Labs
About this product

Enjoy the diversity of the jungle itself within Jungle Pie. Fruitiness & nuttiness in the foreground, cherries, buttery tropical nuts and fruits, natural but sweet. Lighter flavors give way to pine & diesel undertones that spice the profile up & give it that unique earthy aroma. Earthen tones give way to subtle caramel & chocolate sweetness on the exhale; a light, gorgeous dessert finish on an otherwise naturally flavored beauty. This jungle cat won’t have you swinging from the vines though, heavy, the Jungle Pie is a peaceful, tranquil indica. Enjoy on a lazy riverboat ride or lounging in the sun like a lizard.

Jungle Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Cake and Wedding Pie. This strain is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Jungle Pie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Pie effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Pie features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Pie typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Jungle Pie buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
