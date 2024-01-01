Jungle Pie



Enjoy the diversity of the jungle itself within Jungle Pie. Fruitiness & nuttiness in the foreground, cherries, buttery tropical nuts and fruits, natural but sweet. Lighter flavors give way to pine & diesel undertones that spice the profile up & give it that unique earthy aroma. Earthen tones give way to subtle caramel & chocolate sweetness on the exhale; a light, gorgeous dessert finish on an otherwise naturally flavored beauty. This jungle cat won’t have you swinging from the vines though, heavy, the Jungle Pie is a peaceful, tranquil indica. Enjoy on a lazy riverboat ride or lounging in the sun like a lizard.

