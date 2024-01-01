The Soap

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Soft cheesy notes are sprinkled in amongst roaring diesel and pine tones in the complex profile of the Soap. Skunk & spice leap from the foreground, but Animal Mints x Kush Mints lineage allows for a minty cookie sweetness on the exhale. Go ahead, wash your mouth with this one. Sativa, but remarkably even-keeled, the stone of the Soap is invigorating and enlivening, but never too speedy. Alert. Focused. Energized. Awaken the mind and the senses after your morning shower/scrub down.

The Soap, not to be confused with Zoap, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene followed by limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review

 

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
