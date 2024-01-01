The Soap



Soft cheesy notes are sprinkled in amongst roaring diesel and pine tones in the complex profile of the Soap. Skunk & spice leap from the foreground, but Animal Mints x Kush Mints lineage allows for a minty cookie sweetness on the exhale. Go ahead, wash your mouth with this one. Sativa, but remarkably even-keeled, the stone of the Soap is invigorating and enlivening, but never too speedy. Alert. Focused. Energized. Awaken the mind and the senses after your morning shower/scrub down.

