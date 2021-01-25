Its genetic lineage is GSC x Tangie. Our cut of Tropicana Cookies is known by some as the Silver Mtn. cut and was selected by Harry Palms, formerly of Oni Seed Co., after a laborious selection process. One look at the purple Cookie nugs covered in glistening Tangie resin, and the name Silver Mtn becomes abundantly clear. These beautiful dark purple nugs produce an aroma that is both earthy and pine-scented, along with a bit of sour spice and a heavy orange citrus overtone. This insanely delicious cannabis strain produces an equally enjoyable high. With long-lasting effects, this strain is sure to get you off the couch and moving. Its very energetic onset is followed by a cheerful, euphoric effect, which makes it perfect for social occasions, cleaning the house, or just everyday life.