About this product

A strain taking the nation by storm, Tropicana Cookies is no one-hit-wonder; there are reasons it is so popular amongst a vast majority of cannabis enthusiasts. That distinctive taste and smell; some say citrus, orange or grapefruit heavy - some maintain it has an air of diesel and gassiness to it - piney undertones pervade - but all can agree, it is a taste and smells so wonderfully peculiar - it livens the senses and evokes a flavor profile not often seen, or shall we say “tasted”. Our TC cut, known to some as the Silver Mountain cut, yields beautiful, dark violet buds, which lend dancing light violet hues to the pure gold rosin, they shimmer and gleam in the light, giving the rosin an almost chameleon quality.

Tropicana Cookie’s Sativa dominance perpetually shines; this strain may make you want to move, or even dance a bit! Perfect for fun in the sun, getting things done, and general day-to-day!

