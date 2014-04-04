3 Kings Premium THC RSO 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
