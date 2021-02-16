About this strain
Orange Kush Cake
Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.
Orange Kush Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
