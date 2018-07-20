Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sky Standard Gardens

Sky Standard Gardens

Gabriel Sherbet

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Gabriel Sherbet effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
11% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!