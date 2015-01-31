Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.
