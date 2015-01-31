ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Champagne Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Champagne Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.2 169 reviews

Champagne Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 169 reviews

Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

Effects

Show all

120 people reported 984 effects
Happy 61%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 35%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 39%
Pain 38%
Depression 32%
Nausea 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

169

write a review

Find Champagne Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Champagne Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Burmese Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Champagne Kush
First strain child
Champagne Diesel
child
Second strain child
Gabriel Sherbet
child

Products with Champagne Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Champagne Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Are You Ready for Some Football? Recipes and Strain Suggestions for the Big Game
Are You Ready for Some Football? Recipes and Strain Suggestions for the Big Game

Most popular in