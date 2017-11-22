Loading…
Logo for the brand Sky Standard Gardens

Sky Standard Gardens

Pez

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD

Pez effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!