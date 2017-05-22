SkyBlue Vapor™
SkyBlue Vapor™ Ceramic Dual Coil Atomizer
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This product is available online at skybluevapor.com
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
The SkyBlue Vapor™ ceramic dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! The all ceramic atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around high quality quartz rods which delivers an intense amount of vapor! This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits.
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
The SkyBlue Vapor™ ceramic dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! The all ceramic atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around high quality quartz rods which delivers an intense amount of vapor! This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits.
Hash Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!