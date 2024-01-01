Sour Mango - Distillate Vape - 0.5g

Your hands and feet are mangos! You’re gonna be a genius anyway… (Any Phish fans out there?)

Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and botanical-derived terpenes without any additives or synthetic fillers.

Smyth Cannabis Co. vape cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

About this strain

Sour Mango is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Mango Haze. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Sour Mango is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Mango effects make them feel happy,  relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Mango when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Sour Mango features an aroma and flavor profile of mango, peach, and citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Mango, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
