SoNo 1420 Le Vodka - Lemon Vodka
About this product
Serving Suggestion:
1420 Le Lemon Haze
2 oz SoNo 1420 Le Fresh Lemon Vodka
1 oz Strawberry Puree
3/4 oz Fresh squeezed Lemon Juice
1/2 oz Orange Liqueur
Add all contents to shaker, shake well. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with