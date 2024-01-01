GMO Sherb 7g

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

GMO X Sherbet

Top Effect: Relief

Strain Type: Hybrid

One of the most widely grown indica-dominant hybrid. Some folks like a “cerebral” high and some prefer a “body” high. This lady does both, and many have said this is the perfect medicine for EVERYONE. Powerful, energetic, a thinking person’s strain. Usually comes in at 20% and the terpenes are fully developed. Those seeking a tension free, stress free, care free experience will be very pleased. This dessert-like flavor, sweet mild profile with notes of citrus, berry, and a candy sweet fragrance is universally delightful.

About this strain

GMO Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Sunset Sherbet strains. This strain is approximately 40% sativa and 60% indica. GMO Sherbert is reported to have a THC content of around 25%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, GMO Sherbert features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of GMO Sherbert typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about GMO Sherbert's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



