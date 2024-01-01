GMO X Sherbet



Top Effect: Relief



Strain Type: Hybrid



One of the most widely grown indica-dominant hybrid. Some folks like a “cerebral” high and some prefer a “body” high. This lady does both, and many have said this is the perfect medicine for EVERYONE. Powerful, energetic, a thinking person’s strain. Usually comes in at 20% and the terpenes are fully developed. Those seeking a tension free, stress free, care free experience will be very pleased. This dessert-like flavor, sweet mild profile with notes of citrus, berry, and a candy sweet fragrance is universally delightful.

