White Widow Syringe - 1g (56.3% THC, 26.8% CBD, 2.1% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cannabis oil syringes (aka applicators) are very different from the syringes you may be thinking of. Syringes provide a convenient and accurate dosing method without any shots or needles! Since there are no actual needles involved in cannabis oil syringes, some users prefer to use the term “applicator.” With the cannabis applicator, you have access to a variety of volumes you can dispense as needed. Oil applicators come in pre-filled, ready-to-use cartridges, offering a super convenient way to get your THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids. There are also several ways of consuming our THC Syringe including topping off your joint or bowl, dabbing the oil directly, or consuming directly/absorbing sublingually. It can also be used to make an edible out of anything, due to the THC being activated. This oil has a high THC content and is rich in other cannabinoids and terpenes.

White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Shop products
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
Notice a problem?Report this item