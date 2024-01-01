  • Space Coyote founders Libby Cooper and Scott Sundvor getting glazed at their home.
  • 1:1 CBD:THC joints rolled with full spectrum resin expertly extracted by Chemistry.
  • Desert-inspired infused joints that get you glazed.
  • Glazed 'n Blazed.
Logo for the brand Space Coyote

Space Coyote

Glazed, Blazed & Totally Cosmic
All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

20 products
Product image for Indica Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Indica Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Indica Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
Pre-rolls
Indica Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
by Space Coyote
Product image for 1:1 CBD:THC Indica Infused Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
1:1 CBD:THC Indica Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Sativa THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sativa THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Sunset Sherbet Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbet Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Indica THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Indica THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Indica Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Indica Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Candy Jack Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Candy Jack Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Sativa Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
Pre-rolls
Sativa Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Valley Girl x Lemon Cake Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Valley Girl x Lemon Cake Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
THC 33.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 CBD:THC Sativa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
1:1 CBD:THC Sativa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Indica Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Indica Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Chem OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Chem OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemistry High CBD Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Chemistry High CBD Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Poolside Hybrid Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
Pre-rolls
Poolside Hybrid Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack 2.5 g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Utopia Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Utopia Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Space Coyote Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Space Coyote Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
THC 27.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sativa Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sativa Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Sativa Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sativa Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote
Product image for Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Space Coyote