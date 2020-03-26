Space Coyote
Indica Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
You are in for a treat with our best selling Indica Live Resin Joint made in collaboration with Utopia. Gone are the days of tasteless joints and mediocre highs with our Indica Live Resin Joint. Our co-founder Scott once said prerolls have to be infused to taste good, and the sensory experience of these delicious joints definitely supports that.
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
