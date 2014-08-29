About this strain
Lavender Jones, also known as "Purple Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure. Lavender Jones effects promote deep relaxation coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones. Medical marijuana patients choose Lavender Jones to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Lavender Jones effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with