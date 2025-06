Using the finest hardware to match the finest oil, Spherex's award-winning CO2 distillate CCELL 500mg cartridges pack a potent punch, with an average potency of 90%+ THC.



Sweet Jack is a bright strain that can enliven any conversation, spark creativity or enhance physical activity. It is a Sativa dominant profile with a sweet citrus aroma.



Dominant Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and A-Pinene.



Effects: Facilitates conversations, helps release creative energy, promotes physical activity.

