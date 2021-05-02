Stash House
Juice Vapes Blue Raspberry Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Blue Raspberry will give you flashbacks to your childhood days when all that mattered was getting that fruity treat you were after. Blue Raspberry has heavy berry, fruit flavor forward with a citrus and almost licorice aftertaste.
Blue Raspberry delivers a HYBRID effect. Every flavor contains the highest quality distillate, ZERO PG, VG, PEG and MCT.
