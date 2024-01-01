Pink Runtz

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Pink Runtz is a hybrid that dazzles with its vibrant pink and purple hues, frosty trichomes, and unmistakable candy-like aroma. This strain offers the perfect balance of sweetness and potency, delivering a smooth, uplifting high that keeps you energized and focused. Its frosty buds are not only visually stunning but packed with terpenes that provide a sugary, fruity flavor profile, making each puff a sweet escape. Whether you're looking to elevate your day or enjoy a creative boost, Pink Runtz is the go-to for those seeking a sativa hybrid that’s as flavorful as it is beautiful.

About this strain

Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues. 

About this brand

Stash Mountain
Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run craft cannabis farm dedicated to cultivating exceptional flower. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we combine innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.

Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. At Stash Mountain, we take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 10224576227
