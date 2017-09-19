About this strain
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.
Sour Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
