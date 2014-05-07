Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Blackberry Panda Pen 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!
Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!