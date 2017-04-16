Loading…
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Cherry Cookies Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Cherry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!