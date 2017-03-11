ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

59 people reported 404 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 50%
Tingly 38%
Uplifted 38%
Stress 28%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Pain 16%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 22%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Most popular in