Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
87
Find Pink Cookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Cookies nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Pink Cookies
Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Cookies nearby.