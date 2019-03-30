Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Driving Mrs. Panda Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Sundae Driver effects

Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!