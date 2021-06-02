Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Fruit Punch Panda Pen 0.5g
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Fruit Punch effects
106 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
