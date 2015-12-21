Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Super Lemon Haze Panda Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,667 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
