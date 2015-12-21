Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Tanker 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A full gram of premium distillate packed into an easy-to-use syringe, ready for consumption. Load it into your vaporizer, take it as a dab, or use as a bowl-topper! Because the THC is already activated, there is no need to de-carb if you want to add it to your favorite dish and turn anything into an edible! The sky is the limit!
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,666 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
