Sticky Mantis

Mango Sapphire

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Mango Sapphire effects

Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
